Sizzling Hot Photos Of Mya Yafai, The Beautiful Model Rumoured To Be Dating Davido

Entertainment
By San

Social media has been thrown into a frenzy after Davido was spotted with an American model, Mya Yafai together on a vacation in Sint Maarten, a country in the Caribbean.

A video of the two holding hands surfaced on social media and fans have concluded that the singer may be dating the American model.

Mya Yafi is a 22-year-old woman who is reportedly based in Atlanta, USA. She is best known as an Instagram model who posts about lifestyle, travel, and glamour shots on her Instagram page.

According to reports, the young model has worked with top celebrities like Jay Z and Beyonce where she featured in their concert. Yafai is not totally unfamiliar. It has been rumored that the IG model used to date America rapper Young M.A.

Since the video of Davido and Mya Yafai hit the internet, netizens took to Twitter to express their concerns about Davido’s relationship with his third baby mama, Chioma.

See photos of Mya Yafai below;

