“Tap from my grace and stop hating” – African China says as he shows off his newly-completed house (Photo)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Veteran Nigerian singer, African China has taken to social media to reveal he just built a sizeable house and wants people to “stop hating” because of his success.

African China took to his social media page to share photos and videos of the house in different stages of construction and now that it’s complete.

He added in the caption: “Obama tap from my grace and stop hating… men are not smiling.”

African China happens to be one of the veteran singers in the country. Most of his songs were critical songs to the development of Nigeria and Africa at large.

