Tee Billz dares artists to challenge Tiwa Savage in a verzuz battle, places $1M bet on her

Popular talent manager, Tee Billz in a latest statement has dared any artists in Nigeria to face his former wife Tiwa Savage in a verzuz battle from 1900 to 2021.

Tee Billz stated that he has one million dollars for whosoever wants to battle Tiwa Savage, who is recognized as one of the greatest singers to have ever graced the music industry in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Sharing a picture of Tiwa Savage, he wrote:

I respectfully have $1M on mama jamjam on a verzuz from 1900 to 2021…….. who ever the fuck can challenge her! Just waiting? 💁🏾‍♂️ just in case u don’t understand I have a million dollar on mama jamjam for who ever the fuck wanna battle! I’ve been watching y’all lil fuckers!!!!!

The Verzuz battle may consist of up to 20 rounds of what would be an artist’s hit songs or hit features/collaborations to go head to head against each other. During the battle, the artist will play each song one after another, through audio sound systems via computer or recording studio equipment.