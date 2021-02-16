‘The entertainment industry is filled with fake love’ – Iyabo Ojo spills

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to Instagram to reveal that the entertainment industry is filled with fake love.

According to the mother of two, there is no loyalty in the entertainment industry and everyone there lives a fake life. Adding that all they do is make to believe and nothing is real.

Speaking further, the 43-year-old urged her fans and followers on Instagram not to ever mix business with pleasure and not to be friends with everyone they work with.

In her words;

“Note, Never mix business with pleasure, be courteous with all but intimate with few…. the entertainment industry does not understand loyalty… Remember we make-believe, Nothing is real……… it’s all make-believe…. Lori iro, iro po, oti poju… #biggestmistakeimadeinmyindustry #experinceisthebestteacher.”

 

Via Instagram
