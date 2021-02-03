‘They are too cute’ – Nigerians react to video of BBNaija Venita and her daughters as they go on vacation

Nigerians on Instagram have reacted to the video of Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Venita and her little daughters that surfaced on social media.

In the video, the proud mother of two was seen having fun in another country, possibly the United Kingdom. Venita was taking photos of her little daughters who were posing to be snapped.

Recall that a few years ago, the actress ran out of her 5 year old marriage to fmr husband, Terna. Accoridng to reports, Venita left due to domestic violence and lack of financial support from the father of her two kids.

Watch the video below;

This video has generated lots of comments on social media.

See some comments below;

@deunbelieveable wrote “Isn’t that person with her Mike??.. Her kids are so beautiful like her”

@stephhairboss wrote “They are so pretty”

@ikaychi_ohaka wrote “Her children suppose cute Na normally Na Beautiful woman”

@sandrasukanen wrote “Beautiful mum and kids”

@obianuju_uzo_ wrote “Instead of her to focus on teaching her daughters not to spread legs anyhw for men so they dont end up like her, she’s busy trying to separate Vee and neo. What an !di○t!”