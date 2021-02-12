Valentine: BBNaija’s Nina Ivy gets N872,000 worth of bags from husband

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

It looks like some lovers are already getting valentine gifts from their partners ahead of February 14th and they have started showing them off on social media.

One of the celebrities to get a gift early this year is BBNaija star, Nina Ivy and it is quite an expensive one.

This comes as Nina Ivy took to Instagram to show off the expensive valentine gifts she got from her husband.

According to the mother of one, her husband gifted her two lovely D&G bags worth N872,000.

Sharing a video of the photos of the bag on her Instastory, the American based reality star wrote;

‘My Val gift… Love it’

Watch video below;

