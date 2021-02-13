(Video) Actress Iyabo Ojo blasts Gov, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the arrest of Mr Macaroni and others

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has reacted to the arrest of comedian, Mr Macaroni and other peaceful protesters at the Lekki Tollgate today, 13th of February.

According to the mother of two in a video she released, she woke up to the news about the arrest of Mr Macaroni and some peaceful protesters and she has not been able to wrap her head around the whole situation.

The mother of two, however, blamed the governor of Lagos state, Babajdie Sanwo-Olu for his incompetence and incapability to protect the people of Lagos.

Captioning the video, Iyabo wrote;

“Honestly na who curse Nigeria …Governor @jidesanwoolu free these innocent peaceful protesters & let your men stop dehumanising them, it’s there human right to protest peacefully, which Lagos are you protecting when you can’t protect you own citizens, abi are we in the military regime….. free @mrmacaroni1 & the rest, innocent peaceful protesters”

Watch the video below;