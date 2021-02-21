(Video) Actress, Jaiye Kuti blows hot over persistent harassment from online beggars

Sensational actress, Jaiye Kuti took to Instagram to blow hot and express her displeasure over the persistent harassment she has been getting from online beggars.

According to Jaiye, her fans and followers send their personal problems to those she influences for and she does not like it. The moviemaker added that she is a philanthropist and she has quite a number of people she has helped without coming to social media to announce it.

Jaiye however pleaded with these beggars to stop the harassments.

Captioning the video, the light-skinned actress wrote ;

“to my fans that I call FAMILY… on my knees please stop calling my business line if you don’t have any business to do with them. ejoor please thank you.”

Watch the video below;