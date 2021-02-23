(Video) Davido reunites with second daughter, Hailey in America, Nigerians react

Video of sensational singer, Davido reuniting with his second daughter, Hailey in America has generated lots of comments on social media.

Recall that the ‘Jowo’ crooner had travelled out of the country to visit the United States of America one day before the Headies Award and it is quite explanatory that he went to spend some quality time with Hailey, who is staying with her mother, Amanda.

In a series of video that was shared by Davido on his Instastory, he was seen cuddling, playing and bonding with his little girl. It is without a doubt that the view was very heartwarming and fun.

Watch the videos below;

See some of the reactions the video earned below;

@honeyberry_x wrote “David is one guy that believes so much in family ties, and I’m so in for it, God bless keep you and your champ”

@prettyjene52 wrote “She is his lookalike”

@titha_virns wrote “She and Ifeanyi Nah Davido replica. Kids cute like die”