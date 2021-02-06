Watch as Rapper Ikechukwu proposes to girlfriend (Video)

Veteran rapper now Nollywood actor, Ikechukwu Onunaku has revealed how he proposed to his girlfriend in London.

Ikechukwu shared the proposal video on Instagram on Friday as a throwback as he revealed he got some YouTube content creators to capture the moment.

“when she said yes. #tbt didnt post it yesterday but wanted to share,” he wrote.

Recall that Ikechukwu on September 23, 2020 revealed his girlfriend for the first time to the excitement of his fans and followers.

Also in November 2020 he gushed over her on her birthday.

Ikechukwu has acted in movies like Wedding Party, Excellency among others.