What Happened At Lekki Toll Gate Was Started By Professor Yemi Osinbajo” – Aisha Yesufu

News
By San

Controversial Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu has joined others who have registered their displeasure in the Police action of arresting peaceful protesters including comedian, Mr. Macaroni at the Lekki Tollgate on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Wading into the issue of the arrest of tollgate protesters demanding justice for victims of the Lekki massacre, Aisha Yesufu fingered the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo as being complicit in what is currently happening.

According to the EndSARS convener, Professor Yemi Osinbajo started what Nigerians are seeing at the Lekki toll gate now when he acted as president in 2017.

Taking to her Twitter page, she wrote;

“What you see happening at lekki toll gate was started by Professor Yemi Osinbajo when he was acting President in 2017”

