‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your bad records’ – Bobriksy fights dirty with Nkechi Blessing

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has dragged Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing for mentioning her name in the trending tattoo controversy.

The dragging comes after Nkechi replied a troll who told her she was scared of Bobrisky. According to Nkechi, the troll and Bobrisky are both mad.

Taking to his page to react to this, Bobrisky wrote

“Nkechi or whatever your name is called !!!! I like my space and peace a lot, that is y I don’t follow people here, but when you crossed your lane you are definitely waking a dangerous python up, I know you and clout are 5 and 6 and we are both SHAMELESS!!!! So let roll d dice. Never in your life mention my name on ur stupid page again !!!!! I repeat if u nor wan make sango and Ogun strike your whole generation. If you have any issue with me be brave and face me let roll d dice. Na me say make you they do audio giveaway for your page? Or na me swear for you not to have money to appreciate your so-called fans for writing your name. If that person that wrote your name know how broke you are she won’t even dare. ABEG I’m not part of d people you share your pu***y palliative too o! So it easy to drag you like I pass my neighbour generator. I will be expecting your reply on dis so I can now fire back all your bad records. Guys go and get your popcorns and drink ready !!!! It’s about to be lit.”