TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor, RMD allegedly cheating on his wife with Chioma –…

Mercy Aigbe opens up on living a life full of pretence.

I’m Still Waiting For My Husband’s Call – Widow Of Flight…

Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

BBNaija ex-housemates, Vee, Lucy reacts as organisers of the…

Cardi B excites Nigerians with tweet that seems to be pidgin

I have a sugar mummy who spoils me and calls me when she wants it…

BREAKING: Date And Venue For The Burial Of Victims Of NAF Plane…

(Video) Davido reunites with second daughter, Hailey in America,…

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your bad records’ – Bobriksy fights dirty with Nkechi Blessing

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has dragged Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing for mentioning her name in the trending tattoo controversy.

The dragging comes after Nkechi replied a troll who told her she was scared of Bobrisky. According to Nkechi, the troll and Bobrisky are both mad.

Taking to his page to react to this, Bobrisky wrote

READ ALSO

My Father Disowned Me For Drawing Tattoo Of Bobrisky On My…

“I Can’t Even See Reasonable Messages Again” – Nkechi…

“Nkechi or whatever your name is called !!!! I like my space and peace a lot, that is y I don’t follow people here, but when you crossed your lane you are definitely waking a dangerous python up, I know you and clout are 5 and 6 and we are both SHAMELESS!!!! So let roll d dice. Never in your life mention my name on ur stupid page again !!!!! I repeat if u nor wan make sango and Ogun strike your whole generation. If you have any issue with me be brave and face me let roll d dice. Na me say make you they do audio giveaway for your page? Or na me swear for you not to have money to appreciate your so-called fans for writing your name. If that person that wrote your name know how broke you are she won’t even dare. ABEG I’m not part of d people you share your pu***y palliative too o! So it easy to drag you like I pass my neighbour generator. I will be expecting your reply on dis so I can now fire back all your bad records. Guys go and get your popcorns and drink ready !!!! It’s about to be lit.”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor, RMD allegedly cheating on his wife with Chioma – Blogger opens can…

Mercy Aigbe opens up on living a life full of pretence.

I’m Still Waiting For My Husband’s Call – Widow Of Flight Sergeant Who Died In…

Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

BBNaija ex-housemates, Vee, Lucy reacts as organisers of the reality show…

Cardi B excites Nigerians with tweet that seems to be pidgin

I have a sugar mummy who spoils me and calls me when she wants it – Joeboy…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your bad…

Errant Driver Knocks Police Officer Off A Bridge In Lagos (Video)

Man Shares Miraculous Testimony of How He Was Cured Of Stage 4 Lungs Cancer

Know the difference between a ‘bus lady’ and a ‘boss lady’ – TBoss slams Ka3na…

Women are doing cosmetic surgery to look good for themselves not you” –…

”Mummy G.O” – Fans react to Nancy Isime’s outfit (Photo)

Rapper – Vector advises single women on how to handle men who won’t stop…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More