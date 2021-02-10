‘Your money is not enough for me to open my body’ – Tonto Dikeh warns online vendors who come to her for influencing

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has issued a stern warning to online vendors who expect her to wear seductive clothes for their brand influencing.

According to Tonto, vendors who come to her for influencing should stop coming with seductive and exposing clothes because their money is not enough for her to start opening her body.

The 35-year-old actress addressed this issue via a post she made on her official Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon, February 10, 2021.

In her words;

“Dear boutique owners, when you come to me for influencing, please I would expect you already have an idea of my fashion sense. Once you pay and you start bringing open body dress, sis we stop dealing. Your money is not enough for me to start opening my body at this old age. Never been my M.O”

Via Instagram
