Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo becomes a house owner

Sensational actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has become a proud house owner.

According to the 40-year-old, the real estate and properties company he influences gifted him the house in a high brow area in the city of Ibadan.

Speaking further, the father of two said the house is an overflow of blessings from God to him.

Sharing photos he snapped in front of his new house, Ninalowo wrote;

“Blessings Overflow … Thank you @adronhomesofficial …Ibadan bo yen lor!! Maka is now your neighbour at court 2, The hexagon… Jericho, Adrooonnnnnnnnn…Proud Ambassador…God bless @adronhomesofficial … Maka”

Fans, friends and colleagues have stormed Ninalowo’s comment section on Instagram to felicitate with him.

See some of their comments below;

@iambisola wrote “Go Nino …Congratulations”

@calistaokoronkwo wrote “Grace to move…I tap into this grace! Congratulations, Nino”

@kunleremiofficial wrote “moveee it’s owning season. I tap into it!”

@ucheogbodo wrote “Wow Congratulations”

@iamteddya wrote “Another one, congrats big bro!”