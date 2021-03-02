Fans react as video of Bolanle Ninalowo prostrating fully to greet Kanayo O Kanayo surfaces

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Fans of Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has reacted to a video where he prostrated fully to greet his senior colleague, Kanayo O Kanayo.

In the video that was shared by Kanayo on Instagram, Ninalowo was seen prostrating on the floor to greet the 59-year-old.

According to the veteran actor, it was the first time they were meeting again in 5 years and it was a pleasure to work with Ninalowo again.

In his words;

“It’s always a pleasure to meet younger colleagues who are working hard to interpret their roles. He just reminded me of what I told him about five years ago, after filming with him, that he is one performer to be looked out for. You can see the result, I know an Actor when I see one. Keep the flag flying at full mast guys @iamnino_b”

Watch the video below;

See how some social media users reacted to this;

@obby_emeka_nnene wrote “Awww, so humbling!! When you celebrate a king, you will be celebrated.”

@pele_fredo wrote “There is nothing as sweet as being humble ….. respect to u makanaki”

@zaks_parfait wrote, “I love the level of respect.”

@ejionyetina wrote “I love this, see the younger colleague show genuine respect the legend, I love you guys”

@missy_lilian wrote “Respect. Humility..”

