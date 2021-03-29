Actress, Iyabo Ojo finally finds cure for depression

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has found and revealed the cure for depression.

According to the mother of two, happiness is the only weapon for overcoming depression.

Speaking further, Iyabo Ojo added that her own secret to staying happy is by being content, appreciating God, loving her children and making people around her happy.

Taking to Instagram to say this, the 43-year-old wrote;

“Trust me, I know the importance of staying happy, happiness is the only victory weapon for overcoming depression, one of the ways I have been able to stay happy is by been contented, appreciating the little God has given me even when I had none, loving my kids & making people around me happy…… Your smile is my trophy”