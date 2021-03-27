Actress, Iyabo Ojo opens up on her experience as a mum

Veteran Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has opened up on her experience and challenges as a mum.

According to Iyabo in a recently released documentary, her journey as a mum was challenging but it is worth it.

Speaking on how she battled pregnancy cravings, the proud mother of two said that when she was carrying her first child, Festus, all she wanted was Ice cubes but during her pregnancy with Priscilla, she desperately craved Moi-Moi.

Sharing the video she wrote: Motherhood is challenging yet unbelievably beautiful.

@peggyovire wrote “I’m so proud of you sis. You make me feel I can do anything I put my mind too. Love you @iyaboojofespris”

@iamshaffybello wrote “Wa jere won IJN. Love you girl.”

@tessy.collections wrote “Could see how hard u fighting the tears made me teary love u ma”

@omo_brish wrote “The strength of a mother”

@hsbykoko wrote “There’s something I sense whenever I listen to your stories…..I don’t know what it is exactly but it’s genuine, I just want to encourage you to keep being amazing. God bless you”