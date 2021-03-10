Actress, Kate Henshaw reads news on Lagos radio station (Video)

Popular Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw has shared her excitement as she recently took up the role of a newscaster on Wednesday at 1 pm on Radio Now 95.3 FM which is situated in Lagos state.

Kate Henshaw made this public after she shared a video on Twitter of herself in the studio of Radio Now with the caption: “I am so excited and I just can’t hide it…[email protected] thanks for having me on ‘THE NEWS READ BY NEWSMAKERS.”

See the video of her reading the news below;

In another post she shared after she left the studio, the actress shared a picture of herself pointing to the street sign of Ajele Street where Radio Now is situated.