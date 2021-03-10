Actress, Kate Henshaw reads news on Lagos radio station (Video)

Popular Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw has shared her excitement as she recently took up the role of a newscaster on Wednesday at 1 pm on Radio Now 95.3 FM which is situated in Lagos state.
Kate Henshaw made this public after she shared a video on Twitter of herself in the studio of Radio Now with the caption: “I am so excited and I just can’t hide it…[email protected] thanks for having me on ‘THE NEWS READ BY NEWSMAKERS.”
See the video of her reading the news below;
🙌🙌😁😊💃💃💃
I am so excited and I just can't hide it…. @RadioNow953FM thanks for having me on "THE NEWS READ BY NEWSMAKERS"
Thanks @KadariaAhmed. pic.twitter.com/INMr3SgRJi
— Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) March 10, 2021
In another post she shared after she left the studio, the actress shared a picture of herself pointing to the street sign of Ajele Street where Radio Now is situated.
Had a great time reading the news at @RadioNow953FM.
Who listened?
As I left, had a strong feeling of nostalgia standing in front of this street sign..
My primary school, St Mary Private school, Broad Street, Ajele is on this street..
I am Lagos born!😁🙌😊💃 pic.twitter.com/TnC8b4Wy0b
— Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) March 10, 2021
