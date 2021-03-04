Actress, Nkechi Blessing reveals face of the man she might tattoo on her laps

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has revealed the face of the man she is thinking of tattooing on her laps.

According to Nkechi, she is thinking of tattooing the face of his friend identified as @Mrpresidennt.

Sharing a photo of @mrpresidennt the 32-year-old wrote;

“Abi I should Goan tattoo this picture on my Laps…”

Responding to this, @Mrprsidennt wrote;

“Let’s move it a little bit up the laps abeg for the view baby girl”

Some of Nkechi Blessing’s followers have reacted to this differently.

See some of their comments below;

@kenaofficial_ wrote “Why you telling us … do the shit if you wanna do it”

@fineboy_bella13 wrote “Why u dey tell us? U mumu ehn, no even know why I no just like u”

@djcuppy_2421 wrote “It will look good on you”