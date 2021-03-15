Actress, Nkechi Blessing showers mum with plenty cash on Mother’s day

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing was among those who acknowledged and celebrated their mother in a very beautiful way on Mother’s day,

In the photos the 32-year-old shared on her official Instagram page, her mother was seen jubilating over the monetary birthday gift she gifted her.

The mum who obviously could not hide her joy was seen looking happy and with smiles on her face with a box filled with money.

#Mother’sday: JJC skillz pens down a lovely message to…

‘Don’t stop, keep moving’ – Iyabo…

Captioning the posts, Nkechi wrote;

“No long Cap Mummy Just Relax and continue to Reap the fruit of your labour Main gift will be in few weeks I love you piece AFIANMA Akwa Ibom Finest…Shout out to my surest plug @royalhugssurprises for always coming Thru for me and to every mother’s in the house may you reap the fruit of your labour Isu Omo Ajina fun yin Je loruko Jesu#motherhood…

As long as you have all you need without stressing, that is my biggest Flex in life Happy Mother’s Day IYA NKECHI 1 of the universe”

See the photos below;

Via Instagram
