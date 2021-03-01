TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Churchill mocks Tonto Dikeh after NCPC denied appointing her as a…

Video of Mya Yafai having fun with Davido and his crew last…

‘7th wife loading’ – Fans react to photo of…

Sizzling Hot Photos Of Mya Yafai, The Beautiful Model Rumoured To…

Where is the assurance? – Nigerians ask as Davido…

BBNaija Nengi’s throwback photo to when she was 12…

David speaks amidst allegations levelled against him

Nigerians advice Chioma to suffocate son, Ifeanyi and leave…

Check Out Wizkid’s River Side House And Studio In Ghana (Video)

Adesua Etomi drops photos documenting her pregnancy, childbirth, and motherhood

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has shared photos documenting different stages of her pregnancy and the back story for each photo.

The new mum also shared photos showing the moment she and Banky W beheld their child for the first time.

She captioned the photos; ” 1: worth the wait. Had to wear a maternity belt because pelvic, back and waist pain wanted to finish me. (2 weeks before)

READ ALSO

New mom, Adesua Etomi makes first appearance since…

Banky W shares videos from song he recorded when Adesua was…

Pic 2 : feeling myself after my hospital appointment but also exhausted🤣. (Quarter to drop)

Pic 3 : 2 days before Zaiah came. A day before my water broke. (7 months into my natural hair journey….Again)

Pic 4 : Papa staring at Zaiah in amazement. A few minutes after he was born. I was EXHAUSTED.

Pic 5 : Looking at our boy😍

Pic 6 : How it’s going.”

Swipe left to see more photos

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Churchill mocks Tonto Dikeh after NCPC denied appointing her as a Christian…

Video of Mya Yafai having fun with Davido and his crew last Christmas

‘7th wife loading’ – Fans react to photo of Nengi and Regina…

Sizzling Hot Photos Of Mya Yafai, The Beautiful Model Rumoured To Be Dating…

Where is the assurance? – Nigerians ask as Davido reportedly abandons…

BBNaija Nengi’s throwback photo to when she was 12 generates controversy

David speaks amidst allegations levelled against him

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Mixed reactions as Rapper Phyno is the face of Egungun in Igbo land

If he has a job and receives minimum wage, he is not broke – Cardi B…

David speaks amidst allegations levelled against him

Nigerians drag Davido’s crew for calling Chioma “our wife” with claims that they…

Adesua Etomi drops photos documenting her pregnancy, childbirth, and motherhood

BBNaija TBoss and Ka3na battle fiercely over the title of ‘Boss…

‘Let me break records by tattooing your face on my Private part’…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More