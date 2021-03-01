Adesua Etomi drops photos documenting her pregnancy, childbirth, and motherhood

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has shared photos documenting different stages of her pregnancy and the back story for each photo.

The new mum also shared photos showing the moment she and Banky W beheld their child for the first time.

She captioned the photos; ” 1: worth the wait. Had to wear a maternity belt because pelvic, back and waist pain wanted to finish me. (2 weeks before)

Pic 2 : feeling myself after my hospital appointment but also exhausted🤣. (Quarter to drop)

Pic 3 : 2 days before Zaiah came. A day before my water broke. (7 months into my natural hair journey….Again)

Pic 4 : Papa staring at Zaiah in amazement. A few minutes after he was born. I was EXHAUSTED.

Pic 5 : Looking at our boy😍

Pic 6 : How it’s going.”

