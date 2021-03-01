BBNaija Nina joins the league of Mercy Aigbe, Bobrisky as she becomes a Range Rover owner

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Nina Ivy has joined the league of actress, Mercy Aigbe, Bobrisky as she officially becomes a Range Rover owner.

According to Nina, she was gifted her dream car by her husband and she is blessed to have him.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, the mother of one wrote;

“It’s good when you follow your dreams… And even better when you drive your dreams … Thanks Hubby for my new baby #RangeRover #mybigdaddy #mybabygotmeababy #waytooblessed”

Recall that a few weeks ago, the reality star took to Instagram to show off the expensive valentine gifts she got from her husband. According to the mother of one, her husband gifted her two lovely D&G bags worth almost N1million.