Bobrisky To Quit Crossdressing This Year; Set To Marry Beautiful Girl (Video)

Mixed reactions have trailed a throwback video from 2016 of Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky vowing to quit crossdressing in five years time. 2021.

In the video that recently resurfaced, Bobrisky real name Idris Okuneye was been interviewed by media personality, Adesuwa Onyenekwe. During the interview held in September 2016, the crossdresser stated that in five years time, he would be getting married to a beautiful lady.

He further stated that by then he would shirk off all of his eccentricities as he would be ready to start a family of his own with kids.

“In 5 years (2021), I’ll be getting married; the nails, makeup and hair won’t be there, then I want to be serious and have my own kids.” he excitedly stated

Watch the video below …