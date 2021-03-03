Do You Have Dollars To Send Me?” – Stella Damasus Drops Strong Warning For Small Boys Sliding Into Her DMs (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has come out to drop a warning for “small boys” constantly sliding into her DMs.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Damasus warns these boys to desist from messaging her as she is not their mate. She further trolled them as she asked if they even had the finances to take care of her.

The mother of two made the above known in a TikTok video shared on her Instagram page late last night, Tuesday, March 2.

“All these young boys in my DMs 🤦🏽‍♀️🤣😂.” she captioned the hilarious video

Watch the video below;