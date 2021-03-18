E bounce o- Reactions as Don Jazzy twerks to Rema’s latest song “Bounce” (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

A-list producer and Mavin record label boss is trending on social media following a video of him showing some dance steps that also involved him twerking.

Recall that towards the end of February 2021, popular Nigerian musician, Rema who is signed to Mavin record released a new single “Bounce” which was produced by Don Jazzy,

Well, in what looks like publicity for the song, the Music producer shared a video showing the moment he was twerking to this particular music and thousands of people reacted to the video in just a few minutes of him sharing.

While many rated his dancing skill high, others couldn’t help but laugh.

