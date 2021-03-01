Veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo celebrates his 59th birthday (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide
kanayo.o.kanayo

Veteran Nollywood actor and legal practioner, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere better known as Kanayo O. Kanayo on Monday took to his Instagram account to celebrate his 59th birthday.

Kanayo shared a photo of himself and wrote;

“Cheers to a new age”

See also: Oritsefemi's wife, Nabila blasts people who believed the video he shared indicating they were hanging out together.

Kanayo in 2006 won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the movie “Family Battle”.

The talented actor has been in the industry as far back as 1992, when he made his debut movie appearance in the popular film Living In Bondage.

The actor who has starred in over 100 films was born on the 1st of March 1962.

