Female Student Found Dead In Enugu

News
By San

According to reports, a student of the Institute of Management and Technology IMT Enugu, identified as Precious Orji has been found dead in a drainage in the state capital.

Graphic photos of Precious making the rounds on social media were taken by a passerby who found her lifeless body in a gutter around Roots cafe, opposite Spar Mall Enugu. The circumstances that led to her death is yet-to-be-known but it was gathered that Precious was an ND student running her 1-year internship program.

A Facebook user shared photos of the corpse on social media in order to locate her family members. It is not ascertained if the corpse has been evacuated from the spot by the authorities.

See Graphic Photos below:

