‘God made you for me’ – Pastor Adeboye’s wife writes a tribute to him

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Pastor Adeboye’s wife, Foluke took to Instagram to write a tribute to her husband on his 79th birthday today.

In the birthday message, Pastor Foluke mentioned that Adeboye was made for her alone because God knew she needed someone like him.

In her words;

”Adeboye, 79 years ago, God brought you into this world especially just for me. He knew I will need a Champion, a King, a Priest, a Prophet, a Gentleman and He made you for me. I’m thankful for the love you continually show me and I love you just as much. You are the husband every woman wants, the father every child loves and the friend no one wants to share. On this most special day for you my most special man, may God bless you with grace and mercy. May He continue to make your life sweet and your paths straight. May He bless you with more healthy years as we continue to go through life together. Happy 79th Birthday My Love. #EAA79 @pastoreaadeboyeofficial.”

Via Instagram
