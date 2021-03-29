It broke me down emotionally – Nigerian Idol Contestant speaks after his encounter with Seyi Shay

According to the latest reports, the Nigerian Idol contestant that was cursed by popular singer, Seyi Shay has finally spoken up after the video went viral and became controversial on social media.

Recall that, theinfong had earlier on reported that Seyi came under fire on social media after she told a contestant who came to audition for the Nigerian Idol that he’s a poor singer and would not make money from the profession.

Reacting to this, the contestant who was identified as @ayotorrus on Twitter wrote;

“This broke me emotionally and psychologically, but God got me”

