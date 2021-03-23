Laura Ikeji breaks silence on allegations that her husband gifted their children toys from the dustbin in the UK

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Fashion Blogger and social media celebrity, Laura Ikeji has broken her silence on the allegations that her husband, Ogbonna Kanu picked some toys from the dustbin in the UK and brought them to Nigerian for his children.

Recall that a lady identified as @joyceigba on Instagram accused Kanu of taking some toys from the dustbin in the UK and brought them to Nigeria to give his children. After which his wife, Laura took to social media to announce that her husband got some new toys for their children.

Reacting to this, the mother of two wrote on Instagram;

“Just like @iamcardib I would address rumours about me and once in a while, I would address haters yup. But I’ll do it on my YouTube page, that way I can get my point across and make money at the same time. For years I’ve had this love /hate relationship with ppl on social media.

A group of ppl re trying to change the narrative, they’ve been on it for yearsssss. Operation let’s hate her together but God nor gree, the love is plenty and continues to increase. So u lie about me, and I have time, I’ll handle it via YouTube. Signed Mrs Kanu”

Via Instagram
