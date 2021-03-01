Mixed reactions as Rapper Phyno is the face of Egungun in Igbo land

Popular Nigerian indigenous rapper Phyno has stirred mixed reactions on social media platforms following a new title in Igbo land.

This comes after a post shared on Twitter by @Drdakocept showed the singer is now the face of masquerade in Igbo land.

The tweet reads: @phyno has been elevated to god status in Igboland. Eze Igbo Nile.

See the post below;

The new status has generated mixed reactions on Instagram:

officialbeccar: This one has to be huge MENT!! Such disrespect 😂😂😂

poshest_hope: Phyno no enter express ooo 😂😂

officialryannejohn: 🤣😂🤦🏽‍♀️heyyyyy c’monnn guys, to these people now, they’re doing him a lot of honor… he’s a big Celebrity especially in the east, biko give my people a break 😂🤸🏽🤸🏽🤸🏽🤸🏽#muo 🙌🙌

misschidel: Una sure say we well for this country so😂😂😂

__winniefred__: They are not serious😂😂😂😂😂😂