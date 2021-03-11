Mixed reactions trail Governor Makinde’s purchase of brand new official bicycles for Oyo civil servants

Nigerians have taken to social media to berate Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, for buying official bicycles to ease the movement of civil servants within the state secretariat.

It was learnt that about 20 bicycles were purchased and rolled out on Wednesday morning at the main entrance of the secretariat. The amount paid for the brand new bicycles which are called ‘Keke Seyi’ is said to be in the region of N750,000.

The governor’s former special assistant on digital media and social media influencer, Murtala Adigun, also known as Adigun Ibadan, wrote on his Facebook page; “GSM has just provided the best means of transportation for the civil servants within the state secretariat.”

Reacting to his statement, Saheed Osupa said; I am tired of this Seyi Makinde.

Olamide Monsur; What is all this rubbish, olorun ma gba was lowo Mr Hemm Hemm Hemmm.

While another respondent, Omotoso Omo, however, berated Adigun, saying; Oga poster, you don’t need to discredit your former boss with this, you need to tell people the usefulness and the reason for the bycyles in your post and see if people will praise GSM or not…. But due to your hatred for GSM for sacking you when you posted lies then, you are now looking for cheap political scores.