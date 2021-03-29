‘My future son-in-law’ – Actress, Etinosa proposes marriage to Regina Daniels son on behalf of her daughter

Nollywood actress, Etinosa has publicly proposed marriage to Regina Daniels son on behalf of her daughter.

According to Etinosa, Regina Daniels’s son, Munir is her future son-in-law.

She made this known in the comment section of the photo Regina shared of her son on Instagram. Captioning the photo, the mother of one wrote;

“Moon is growing…I’m such a proud mama”

Etinosa wrote ;

“My future Son in law is growing…”

Replying to Etinosa’s comment, Regina Daniels wrote;

“@etinosaofficial hahahahaha we are coming”

@c.c_nnamchi101 wrote “@etinosaofficial don’t mind them, moon is your son in law. The gods have concluded.”

@mi_crown_ wrote “@etinosaofficial what if he con marry another 5 join your daughter just like his father”

@jackiesma12 wrote “if Moon marry extra wives, him go buy @etinosaofficial house n car naa, That’s how it’s done in Naija. Case close!!”