Ned Nwoko gushes over new photos of Regina Daniels & son

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian billionaire and business magnate, Ned Nwoko has gushed over some recent photos of his wife cum actress, Regina Daniels and their son Munir Nwoko.

The billionaire and philanthropist caused stirs on social media after he shared a lovely picture of his 6th wife, Regina Daniels and his son, Munir on his Instagram account.

In the pictures, Regina Daniels was looking gorgeous as she wore a broad smile on her face and held her son in her arm to pose for the picture.

Sharing the photos on his Instagram page, Ned Nwoko described Regina as a beautiful mother.

He captioned the photos;

“Beautiful mother and son @regina.daniels @princemunirnwoko”.

