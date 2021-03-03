‘Nengi is the prettiest BBNaija housemate ever’ – Rico Swavey

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate., Rico Swavey has declared Nengi the prettiest female ever on the reality show.

According to Rico, Nengi is not only beautiful, she is also very humble. Speaking further, the reality star stated that the light-skinned model is one of the most beautiful women in Africa.

In his words;

“Nengi is not only the most beautiful woman to grace #BBNaija, she’s also one of the most beautiful to come out of Africa… This is a fact… It’s not easy to be hot and be humble at the same time”

See some reactions this got on social media;

@anuoluwapo14 wrote “Rico is a real one. It’s actually beautiful to see people sing your praises on your behalf. Nengi is all he described and more. Have you met Nengi ???”

@diplomaticomooreofe wrote “No lies. Nengi is the most humble lady ever graced that show!!”

@boniks_cosmetics wrote “She’s truly humble”

Via Instagram
