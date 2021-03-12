Nkechi Blessing reacts to the sudden death of Cash Boss Nation, Kashy Godson

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Controversial actress, Nkechi Blessing has reacted to the sudden death of Cash Boss Nation, Kashy Godson.

Recall that Kashy died in the early hours of Sunday in Ghana. The reason for his death is unknown but unconfirmed reports that the record label boss committed suicide.

Reacting to this, Nkechi wrote on Instagram;

“Mehn i do not know Kashy personally but Bruh, his death pain me… Now the question is ‘Are we still taking life hard?’ Knowing there is a thin line between lfe and death … are you comfortable with the last conversation you had with that person you are keeping malice with? Omo words fail me abeg. Just live life th way it comes cus really, Tomorrow is not promised!!

Omoooooooo I have love for Everyone oooo…Regardless of all the Hates and Dirt threw at me…My heart is just too big to Hate anyone …I hope we all learn from this sha and mind what we say to people!!! #bekind”

Via Instagram
