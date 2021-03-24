“Omotola’s Husband Offends Her, But…” – Fan Shares Rare Details About Actress Omotola’s Marriage

A die-hard fan of Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has shared some details about the actress’ marriage to Captain Ekeinde.

TheinfoNG recalls Omotola and her husband celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary yesterday. Taking to her Instagram page, the actress shared a beautiful photo of herself and her husband in a warm embrace. See the photos below

Actress, Omotola & husband, Ekeinde mark 25th wedding anniversary (Photos).

Reacting to the post, a fan identified as Tamara wrote, “Remember omotola is a strong woman, she is a good wife, a good mother, her husband offends her definitely and she doesn’t bring it to social media, she is also active in the society, 25 years is not moimoi,before you tap, remember this is 25 years of ups and downs, if you don’t want the downs, then forget it, many more years to them, congratulations!”