Patoranking gives his sister & her husband a car as wedding gift (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

It was a celebration galore for Nigerian singer, Patoranking’s family over the weekend as his sister got married in an elaborate wedding.

The singer who was also present at the wedding alongside some of his colleague in the industry performed and also gifted his sister and her husband a car.

According to the reports, the wedding was held on Saturday, March 20 in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state. Wedding guests were very surprised with the luxurious gift as they cheered the couple.

In a video shared online, the singer sang for his dad and sister during the father- daughter dance.

See the emotional video below

 

Patoranking is one of Nigerian talented singers and one is current trending song is ‘Abule.’

