(Photos) 2face, Black face reunite at the burial ceremony of Faze's twin sister

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Famous Nigerian group singers, Plantashun boiz had the opportunity to reunite again at the burial ceremony of Faze’s twin sister.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Faze lost his twin sister to the cold hands of death two days to their birthday.

It was her burial ceremony and the likes of 2face, Black face, Sound Sultan and other Nigerian celebrities honoured Faze with their presence at the burial ceremony.

Taking to Instagram to share photos from the event and also to appreciate people who showed concern, Faze  wrote;

“From the depths of my heart, I want to say a huge thank you to all who called, sent messages and showed up to honour my twin Ify at the service of songs. Please let’s all live in love remember to keep in touch. Life is too short. God’s blessings. @official2baba @annieidibia1 @therealblackfacenaija @walenatz @badsharpguyz @sabigal1 @sandraokunzuwa @soundsultan @alibabagcfr @djjimmyjatt @ruggedybaba @ceo_kayc @obi_cubana @talk2raw @dimplezshuga @hi.idibia @tracenaija @mercymacjoe @dareynow @iamterryg @moyolawalofficial @mrdutchempire @weirdmcofficial @chineduikedieze @efewarriboy @daddyshowkey @josh2funny @@bellokreb @nazocaleb @jnrpope @donchichiuk @fliptyce @oliveemodi @seusco @kellyhansome @azukaconcept @diteh_etaily @bouquiunstoppable @princesscomedian @inempeter @acebymandy @milado_signature @cornelsings @ooderanonuno @descushiel @symplysimi @chiomakpotha @ayzeeyoo @valanchy @peterpsquare @kingbobbymichaels @beverly_afaglo @lilianesoroo @symplysimi @idcabasa @cobhamsasuquo @iam_niyi_p @queenlawrence21 @nwanyi_asaba1 @agkokwor @mabouxy ”

Watch the video below;

Via Instagram
