President Buhari’s Son, Yusuf Set To Marry Kano Princess

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf is reportedly set to marry the daughter of Emir of Bichi in Kano State, Nasir Bayero.

The bride-to-be, Zahra Bayero is said to be a student in the United Kingdom, studying architecture.

According to credible sources who spoke with DAILY NIGERIAN, the wedding ceremony will take place “in the next two to three months”.

“Preparations are on top gear for the grand event. As the tradition provides, the parents of the groom have met with the parents of the bride to express Yusuf’s interest in marrying Zahra,” the source said, pleading anonymity.

The source added that the event would have taken place earlier but for the absence of the groom’s mother, Aisha Buhari, who recently returned from a six-month medical trip in Dubai.

“Now that his mother returned a few weeks to Ramadan [Muslim holy month], it is clear the wedding will take place after Sallah holidays,” the source said.

 

