Princess Shyngle confirms dating Burna Boy as she congratulates him for winning a Grammy (video)

There had been rumours in the past that Burna Boy and Princess Shyngle had at some point dated.

Well, the actress in a recent statement has confirmed dating Burna Boy months after reports of them having a romantic affair made headlines.

Shyngle who congratulated Burna Boy for winning a Grammy award, also admitted chasing clout with the post and the loved up videos she shared.

She wrote;

When your ex wins a Grammy you clout chase, on the real though congratulations Dami saw how hard you worked for this Africa to the world

See the video below;

This is coming after Burna Boy finally won the Grammy Awards over the weekend.