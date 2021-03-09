Regina Daniels finally returns to acting with The Journey of Love (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Regina Daniels has finally return to the movie industry as she recently  announced her return to acting with pictures on the location of a new movie titled The Journey of Love.

Regina Daniels shared the news of her return on Instagram on Monday as she posted a picture of her wearing a beautiful pink-coloured chord lace with the caption,

“heading to location…..it’s been a while and I feel super excited.”

Moments later, she posted another picture of her wearing a costume from the movie.

“Meet princess adaobi of the ogwashi-ukwu kingdom. The journey of love,” she captioned it.

The movie produced by Regina’s mother Rita Daniels stars Charles Okocha, Rita, Regina among others.

Recall that the Nollywood actress had taken a break from acting to welcome her son Munir with her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko.

