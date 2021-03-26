TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s P.A, Isreal finally admits the 4th baby belongs to…

Cheating scandal: Temi finally speaks on dating singer, Adekunle…

Actress, Omoni Oboli attacked for passionately kissing RMD

‘When money dey, peace go dey’ – Nigerians…

Couple Shares Stunning Pre-wedding Pictures That Got People…

Davido’s alleged fourth babymama, Yasmin Larissa reveals how she…

‘I have seen people mock you for loving me’ –…

‘I Like Having S3x’ – 12 Year Old Girl Tells The Court

Is Chacha Eke Truly Pregnant? See Photo She Shared After She…

Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko take COVID-19 vaccine in Delta (Video)

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 injection.

The mother of one made this known on Instagram while sharing a video to show the seamless vaccination process she had in Udumuje Ugboko, Delta state.

She also debunked the growing fear of the residual effect of taking the injection saying there has been no side effects on her since she took it three days ago.

READ ALSO

“Please Keep Dressing Like A Woman” – Fans Beg…

Davido’s alleged fourth babymama, Yasmin Larissa reveals how…

 “Took my COVID AstraZeneca injection 3days ago in udumuje ugboko and there are no side effects”. Regina wrote

READ ALSO: Nigerians react to video of Singer, Zlatan doing something ‘disgusting’ with his little baby (Watch)

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Regina Daniels (@regina.daniels)

The actress was accompanied to the vaccination centre by her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko as he could be seen in one of the pictures waiting for her.

Mr Nwoko also shared a picture of himself confirming that he had taken the vaccine. He urged his followers to get vaccinated and be safe.

He wrote: “I took my covid AstraZeneca injection 4days ago. No side effects whatsoever. My family and friends were also vaccinated. Everybody needs to be inoculated for safer public health.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s P.A, Isreal finally admits the 4th baby belongs to the singer

Cheating scandal: Temi finally speaks on dating singer, Adekunle Gold

Actress, Omoni Oboli attacked for passionately kissing RMD

‘When money dey, peace go dey’ – Nigerians react to Regina…

Couple Shares Stunning Pre-wedding Pictures That Got People Talking On Social…

Davido’s alleged fourth babymama, Yasmin Larissa reveals how she met her baby…

‘I have seen people mock you for loving me’ – 2face pens down…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko take COVID-19 vaccine in Delta (Video)

Nigerians react as Lion in Kaduna Zoo dies of hunger

Nigerians react to video of Singer, Zlatan doing something ‘disgusting’ with his…

“You Are Stupid If You Treat Your Girlfriend Like A Queen” –…

“Please Keep Dressing Like A Woman” – Fans Beg Teni After She Shared…

Court Sentences Two Brothers To Death By Hanging For Stealing Mobile Phone

Outrage as verified JAMB twitter page shares whatsapp screenshot as official…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More