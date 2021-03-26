Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko take COVID-19 vaccine in Delta (Video)

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 injection.

The mother of one made this known on Instagram while sharing a video to show the seamless vaccination process she had in Udumuje Ugboko, Delta state.

She also debunked the growing fear of the residual effect of taking the injection saying there has been no side effects on her since she took it three days ago.

“Took my COVID AstraZeneca injection 3days ago in udumuje ugboko and there are no side effects”. Regina wrote

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regina Daniels (@regina.daniels)

The actress was accompanied to the vaccination centre by her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko as he could be seen in one of the pictures waiting for her.

Mr Nwoko also shared a picture of himself confirming that he had taken the vaccine. He urged his followers to get vaccinated and be safe.

He wrote: “I took my covid AstraZeneca injection 4days ago. No side effects whatsoever. My family and friends were also vaccinated. Everybody needs to be inoculated for safer public health.”