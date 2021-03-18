“She’s More Nengicious Than Nengi” – Reactions As Nengi Meets Her Look-Alike

Twitter user identified as Quick Stefanny shares photos of herself with the reality star, Nengi Hampson as she claims to be her look-alike.

According to @quick_stefanny who took photos with the ex-beauty queen at a gathering sparked controversy on Twitter following her claims of being Nengi’s twin.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Met my twin @nengiofficial.”

This was followed by reactions from fans of the reality star as some agree, while others lambasted the duo.

See reactions below…

