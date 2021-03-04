‘Shi shi she no go collect’ – Nigerians mock lady who tattooed Bola Tinubu’s photo on her body

Nigerians on social media have mocked a lady who tattooed former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu’s photo on her body.

In the photo that is presently going viral on the internet, the Lady tattooed Bola Tinubu’s face, name and date of birth on her back.

Recall that for a few weeks now, fans have been tattooing photos and names of their favourite celebrities. People like controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky compensated his loyal fans with the tattoo of his identity by giving them millions of Naira.

So many Nigerians have speculated that the lady with Tinubu’s tattoo would not get a penny neither will she be compensated.

See photo below;

See some of their comments below;

@lifeofbrowny wrote “Shi shi she no go collect”

@_kaimaa wrote “When he dies just add -2021”

@hades____xx wrote “U no go see one naira”

@bay0snitch wrote, “She dey find job for secretariat.”

@_fayvor wrote “This one is looking for sugar daddy”

@_____deeeee wrote “Lwkmd this one miss road”