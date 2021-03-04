UNN First Class Graduate Who Ventured Into Cassava Farming In His Village For Survival Bags PhD Scholarship In The US

Months ago, reports made the rounds about a brilliant Nigerian First Class graduate of Mathematics identified as Emmanuel Nworie.

The story was shared by The Cable and it was revealed that the student has been forced to become a cassava farmer in his village for survival.

The exceptional student reportedly graduated with a CGPA of 4.92 on a 5-point scale from the prestigious University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

He stated that during his one-year internship after his polytechnic studies, he had to do teaching jobs in order to save more money till he was able to fund his university education.

He then gained admission to the department of mathematics, faculty of physical sciences at UNN eight years after he completed his secondary school education.

While in his final year at the university, he won the gold medal in the university category of the 2018 national mathematics competition.

He had his national youth service at a secondary school in Enugu and after the service, he was retained to teach Advanced Mathematics and was receiving $77.46 (N35,000) every month.

But, he had to go back to his village due to the Coronavirus pandemic to start cassava farming. After the restrictions were eased, he has gone back to Enugu to continue his teaching job.

Speaking about his parents, he said that his father died after suffering from diabetes and hypertension in 2005 when he was in secondary school adding that this largely affected his plans of furthering his studies and applying for international scholarships.

A social media user who shared the story wrote;

“And punished for what exactly? For the “crime” of being born at the wrong place at the wrong time. There was a time in Nigeria a prodigy like him would have been calling the shots, regardless of his family circumstances.

In many other parts of the world today, he would be pushing the boundaries of science, adding to the commonwealth of knowledge, exploring what is possible, preaching the beauty of Math. But alas, he was born poor in Nigeria.”

There is some good news as this brilliant guy is now heading to the United States of America to continue his studies.

According to the popular Instagram blog, Cutie Julls, the guy has bagged a scholarship that will take care of his Masters and PhD education.