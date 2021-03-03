Uproar as Bobrisky shares screenshot of the over 100k airtime he has on his phone

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has sent social media into a frenzy after he shared a screenshot of his airtime.

In the screenshot that is going viral on social media, it could be seen that the self-acclaimed barbie doll has over 100,000 airtime on his mobile phone.

According to Bob, his airtime is someone else’s account balance and some other people’s house rent.

Captioning the post, the 28-year-old wrote;

“Let me brag small… My airtime balance is someone bank account balance… Even some people house rent Kidding thou! I remain humble”

See some of the reactions this generated on social media

@naijaplayboi wrote “This shemale be putting a lot of people on pressure”

@onabadejoseun wrote “Idris you can have all the money but the poverty mentality will never leave you”

@primechiefooo wrote, “Let it use the credit to call God for forgiveness……”