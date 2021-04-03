3-Year-Old Girl With Brain Tumor Dies After Her Mom Allegedly Runs Off With N3million Donated For Her Surgery
The mother of a 3-year-old girl with a brain tumour who passed away is reportedly on the heels after absconding with the sum of N3 million donated for her daughter’s surgery.
Social media user, Nuhu Fulani Kwajafa took to Facebook to narrate how the mother ran of, leaving her daughter to die in an NGO’s care after she got the donation from a random Donor.
Read his statement below:
Read Also: Woman demands Prince Harry is arrested after claiming he promised to marry her
“Last month we had a case of a 3yr old girl with a brain tumor who needed N3m for surgery. A donor insisted on paying the money to the account of the mother, stating that he’s not comfortable with NGOs. We initially wanted him to pay directly to the hospital, but that was not possible because 80% of medical materials needed for the surgery has to be bought outside the hospital. Eventually the donor credited the mother’s account, and the mother absconded with the N3m. Sadly, the child died this morning. Rest In Peace Ada”.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES