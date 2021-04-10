90% Of Youths View Big Brother Naija As Their Only Hope For Breakthrough – Uti Nwachukwu

Big Brother Africa season 5 winner, Uti Nwachukwu has said that 90% of Nigerian youths view Big Brother Naija as their only hope of a breakthrough.

The reality TV star cum media personality took to his Twitter page to admonish people to stop looking for shortcuts to success.

In his words:

“It seems like 90% of the youth view Big Brother Naija as their only hope for a breakthrough in Nigeria. But please I am begging u people, STOP LOOKING FOR SHORTCUTS!! WHATEVER happened to EARNING your spot! The way my phones have been ringing for the past 2 weeks is actually Worrisome. Let’s not even get started on the dms.”

See his full post below: