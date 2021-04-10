TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

After several dragging and mocking for being fat, actress, Eniola…

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife shares full photo to answer question on…

Woman shows off ‘flat’ stomach six months into…

‘Why did you sell out your womb’ -Troll drags…

‘Tonto Dikeh’s award as Noble International…

2face Idibia and first baby mama, Pero shower their son with love…

Actress, Ruth Kadiri celebrates mum’s birthday with funny…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo opens up on her real age

‘How Toyin Abraham went into the spirit while shooting…

90% Of Youths View Big Brother Naija As Their Only Hope For Breakthrough – Uti Nwachukwu

Entertainment
By San
Big Brother Africa Winner Uti Nwachukwu Changes His Look, Dyes Beard Gold

Big Brother Africa season 5 winner, Uti Nwachukwu has said that 90% of Nigerian youths view Big Brother Naija as their only hope of a breakthrough.

The reality TV star cum media personality took to his Twitter page to admonish people to stop looking for shortcuts to success.

In his words:

READ ALSO

Breaking: Veteran actor Chief Bruno Iwuoha is dead

US rapper, DMX dies aged 50 following heart attack

“It seems like 90% of the youth view Big Brother Naija as their only hope for a breakthrough in Nigeria. But please I am begging u people, STOP LOOKING FOR SHORTCUTS!! WHATEVER happened to EARNING your spot! The way my phones have been ringing for the past 2 weeks is actually Worrisome. Let’s not even get started on the dms.

Read Also: Mr Macaroni shares clips from his first major movie role alongside Ruth Kadiri which was done eight years ago

See his full post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

After several dragging and mocking for being fat, actress, Eniola Badmus finally…

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife shares full photo to answer question on being taller…

Woman shows off ‘flat’ stomach six months into pregnancy (Photo)

‘Why did you sell out your womb’ -Troll drags actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim…

‘Tonto Dikeh’s award as Noble International ambassador for UN is…

2face Idibia and first baby mama, Pero shower their son with love on his…

Actress, Ruth Kadiri celebrates mum’s birthday with funny throw back photo

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

90% Of Youths View Big Brother Naija As Their Only Hope For Breakthrough – Uti…

Breaking: Veteran actor Chief Bruno Iwuoha is dead

Mr Macaroni shares clips from his first major movie role alongside Ruth Kadiri…

I couldn’t pay your 22k hospital bill when you were born –Yul Edochie pens…

Man disappointed after getting a tattoo of Cubana Chief Priest on his chest but…

I won’t pay ransom even if my son is kidnapped – Gov. El-Rufai

Watch as Davido and Yinka Ayefele perform together on stage (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More