A year ago I was confused – Vee recounts life before BBNaija

One of the finalists from the BBNaija lockdown edition Vee has recounted her experience before making it to the reality show.

According to Vee in a statement she shared via social media, she revealed a year ago she was confused and didn’t know what to do.

She revealed she was thinking of going back to London then BBNaija came to make a way for her.

She said, ”I brag different. My family, friends, VeeHive, every goddamn thing. I’m so grateful. For the big and the small. A year ago, I was confused as hell. Figuring out how I was going to get back to London. Then came BBN. I wouldn’t change A THING.”

”It hasn’t been easy, but I take this thing like a boss. I’m so strong. Filled with the Holy Spirit. This country is a jungle and God has continuously helped me cut through the bushes. GOD DOESN’T SLEEP. JUST BELIEVE, ” she added.