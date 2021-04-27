A year ago I was confused – Vee recounts life before BBNaija

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

One of the finalists from the BBNaija lockdown edition Vee has recounted her experience before making it to the reality show.

According to Vee in a statement she shared via social media, she revealed a year ago she was confused and didn’t know what to do.

Vee

She revealed she was thinking of going back to London then BBNaija came to make a way for her.

She said, ”I brag different. My family, friends, VeeHive, every goddamn thing. I’m so grateful. For the big and the small. A year ago, I was confused as hell. Figuring out how I was going to get back to London. Then came BBN. I wouldn’t change A THING.”

”It hasn’t been easy, but I take this thing like a boss. I’m so strong. Filled with the Holy Spirit. This country is a jungle and God has continuously helped me cut through the bushes. GOD DOESN’T SLEEP. JUST BELIEVE, ” she added.

